Nehru Zoo gets ISO certification from UK

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has become the first zoo in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certification from the Accreditation Services for Certification Bodies (ASCB), UK.

According to a media release by the zoo, HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd, an agency accredited by the ASCB, recently conducted an assessment of the zoo in a phased manner. The assessment committee expressed their satisfaction in the standards being followed by the zoo, particularly in sanitisation, food processing, animal breeding, animal care, etc.

The certificate was presented to Telangana Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday. The certificate mentioned that it was being accorded to the zoo for, “Conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species of Deccan through better upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research and capacity building”.

Zoo authorities also informed that in October, a White Tiger named Devyani gave birth to four cubs, taking the total number of white tigers in the zoo to 14. An Indian Bison named Anjali also gave birth to a calf in November, taking the number of Indian Bison’s in the zoo to seven. The Minister was shown a video of the White Tiger cubs by the Zoo officials.