STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nehru Zoo gets ISO certification from UK

According to a media release by the zoo, HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd, an agency accredited by the ASCB, recently conducted an assessment of the zoo in a phased manner.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and PCCF R Sobha with the ISO certificate at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has become the first zoo in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certification from the Accreditation Services for Certification Bodies (ASCB), UK. 

According to a media release by the zoo, HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd, an agency accredited by the ASCB, recently conducted an assessment of the zoo in a phased manner. The assessment committee expressed their satisfaction in the standards being followed by the zoo, particularly in sanitisation, food processing, animal breeding, animal care, etc.  

The certificate was presented to Telangana Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday. The certificate mentioned that it was being accorded to the zoo for, “Conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species of Deccan through better upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research and capacity building”. 

Zoo authorities also informed that in October, a White Tiger named Devyani gave birth to four cubs, taking the total number of white tigers in the zoo to 14.  An Indian Bison named Anjali also gave birth to a calf in November,  taking the number of Indian Bison’s in the zoo to seven. The Minister was shown a video of the White Tiger cubs by the Zoo officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp