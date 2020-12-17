Rain-hit ryots yet to get compensation

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Though it has been months since the incessant rains battered several parts of the State, scores of farmers hailing are struggling a lot as they are yet to receive compensation.

It may be recalled that the untimely rains had wreaked havoc in Nalgonda in August, September and October this year, during which around 45,993 acres of paddy and 46,826 acres of cotton were destroyed, causing major loss to around 41,765 farmers.

Meanwhile, the district agriculture officer concerned said that they have already sent a detailed report to the State government after assessing the crop damage and now they are awaiting further instructions from the higher authorities.