Seven years after his suspension, Jai Telangana fame cop K Srinivas Goud reinstated in service

Months after the State of Telangana was formed, the constable called on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for cancellation of his suspension.

Published: 17th December 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police constable K Srinivas Goud, who attained fame after being suspended for raising a 'Jai Telangana' slogan at a 'Save Andhra Pradesh' public meeting held at LB Stadium in 2013, was reinstated by the government on Wednesday. 

According to sources, Srinivas Goud was suspended by the government in 2013 after he shouted a ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan at the NGO meet,  which was in  violation of police rules. After he raised the slogan, Seemandhra employees who were around him beat him up.

They were joined by other policemen on duty at the stadium. Months after the State of Telangana was formed, the constable called on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for cancellation of his suspension. Srinivas, who named his two sons as Jayashanker and Kalogi Rao, expressed his gratitude to the government  for reinstating him. After the government examined Goud's plea, he was allowed to rejoin duty.

