Telangana teacher assault case: More harassment victims identified, headmaster held

A school teacher in Chintawarray has been accused of sexually assaulting tribal students and cops have registered a case under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Published: 17th December 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after the headmaster of a primary school in Chintawarray village was accused of sexually assaulting five girls studying in his school, the cops have found that one more minor student had previously faced similar experiences from the perpetrator.

According to police, the accused person, Dodda Sunil, has been sexually assaulting the victims for the past two months. The officers probing the case have, reportedly, received information that these six are not the only victims and that Sunil had been a habitual assailant for quite some time. They have received information that the accused had also assaulted a few other students, who passed out of the institute after Class 5.

One of the victims, a six-year-old tribal girl, is currently suffering from urinary infection due to the repeated heinous assault of the perpetrator and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kothagudem.
Meanwhile, the Manuguru police, on Wednesday, took the accused person into custody. He was later shifted to Laxmidevipalli police station, where as case has been registered against Dodda Sunil under Sections 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 376C (sexual intercourse by person in authority) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

When contacted, District Education Officer (DEO) Somasekhar Sharma said: "We have suspended Dodda Sunil based on the preliminary report submitted by the officials. We will take further action against the accused once the cops prove the allegations or he confesses the crimes."

Even with stern rules being in place, which had mandated the authorities of (all) schools not to call up students to the institutes, as the pandemic continues to prevail, Dodda Sunil flouted all norms and assaulted the minor children, which is not an incident anyone can neglect, he added.

Meanwhile, Child Development Project Officer N Kanaka Durga informed Express that they have completed the medical examination of all victims and are now waiting for the reports. Kanaka Durga also pointed out that the perpetrator took advantage of the financial condition the victims’ families and exploited the same in a ruthless way.

