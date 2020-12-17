Tiger scare keeping villagers away from their fields

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The villagers of Tamsi, Ghollaghat, and Pipalkot are in the grip of fear after a tiger attacked a calf recently. After being informed about the incident, forest officials visited the spot and arranged CCTV camera traps to monitor the movement of the tiger. They have instructed the people of surrounding villages also to stay alert while going to fields and stop going to the forest area for cattle grazing.

The tiger most likely migrated from Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve to the district by crossing the Penganga river. The river has dried partly and this has led to the increase in movement of the tigers from the Maharashtra to Telangana. Most likely the tiger population in Tippeshwar reserve has increased and tigers are migrating to other places in search of food and water from Bheempoor and Tamsi forest area to Kawal reserve area.