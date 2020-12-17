TRS acting against the farmers: BJP

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said on Wednesday that the TRS government was acting against the interest of the farmers.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does not have any idea about farming but pretends to be an expert on it. The TRS is an anti-farmers government and is neglecting the agriculture sector in the State, he said. He said the State government was purchasing crops using the Centre’s funds. He challenged the CM for an open debate.

Speaking to mediapersons in Warangal, Muralidhar Rao said the CM did not want the State’s farmers to benefit from the Central government’s Pradan Mantri Fasal Bheema scheme. He further said that the farm bills will not harm farmers.