TS’ decision on reopening schools and colleges soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is likely to take a decision on reopening educational institutions which have remained shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools have already lost 100 working days in the this academic year, while universities, colleges and technical institutes have foregone days equalling a semester. “I will hold a meeting with all stakeholders by this week. The decision on re-opening universities, colleges and schools for the current academic year will be based on the outcome of the meeting,” Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy told Express.

So far, seven States in the country have re-opened educational institutions following which fears of quicker transmission of Covid-19 came true. “We do not want a repeat of the situation in our State. Hence, we are weighing the pros and cons,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, Directorate of School Education and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education are holding meetings to decide whether or not to open educational institutions. According to indications, the institutions will be opened in phases.