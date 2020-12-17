Two dead, five injured as car turns turtle

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two persons were killed and five got injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned at Tummalapalli village of Penuballi mandal in Khammam district, during early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Challa Mallikarjun Reddy, 27, and Bollavula Dhanalaxmi, 35. The deceased belonged to Yedavalli village of Prakasham district in AP.

Those injured, include Reddy’s wife and children. They were shifted to Penuballi Area Hospital for treatment and another child, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to Khammam District Hospital.