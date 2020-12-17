STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Works on at Srisailam to generate 900 MW by June

After a major fire broke out at the hydro electric plant on August 20, officials have been working to restore all units of the plant

Published: 17th December 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:23 AM

TS Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao inspects ongoing repair works at Srisailam hydel power station on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Works to generate 900 MW power in six units of Srisailam hydel power plant during the next monsoon, i.e., June, 2021, are in progress. It may be recalled that a major fire broke out at the Srisailam hydro electric plant on August 20, in which nine employees were charred to death. Immediately post the fire, officials had started work to restore all the units of the hydel power station. So far, officials have revived two units from which 300 MW hydel power can be generated. By the end of this month, one more unit will be readied. Officials are planning to restart two more units by March, 2021.  

Plans are afoot to revive the fourth unit, which was heavily damaged in the fire accident, by June, 2021. “Generator and transformers for the fourth unit are getting installed. Our aim is to ready all six units by June and generate 900 MW of power by the reversible pumping methods,” TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao said after inspecting the ongoing repair works on Wednesday.    

Later, the CMD said the repair works were going to be fast tracked. He said the works were being carried out entirely by Genco officials and staff without taking any assistance from any other organisation. “The revival works were successfully completed thanks to the expertise and experience of the Genco officials, which in turn saved hundreds of crores of Genco funds and helped save the time,” Prabhakar Rao said.

