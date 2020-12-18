3 killed, 2 injured in mishap

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Three persons died and two others sustained injuries after a tractor, hauling a water tanker, overturned at Chinna Devada village in Kamareddy district, during the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased persons have been identified as Tukaram, Shankar, Sailoo. According to witnesses, the incident happened due to the negligence of the tractor driver, as a result of which the tractor turned turtle near the Vagu road at around 4.30 am, killing three persons on the spot.