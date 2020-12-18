ASHA workers demand EPF, job security

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ASHA workers in Medchal District staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, demanding that they be given Provident Fund, ESI and permanent job postings with the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department.

Stating that they received no incentive during the pandemic for being the foot soldiers of the government’s fight against Coronavirus, they said they have not been paid for their work equitably.

After the protest rally, the workers, under the banner of CITU, submitted a representation to district administration officials, urging them to increase their worker incentives ahead of the mass immunisation programme yet to be undertaken.