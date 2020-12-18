Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy slams Telangana government over tech glitches in registrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the State government over technical glitches in non-agricultural property registrations, Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Thursday said that the government had converted the Stamps and Registrations Department into a research centre.

He said that due to the three-month suspension of registrations, the real estate industry had collapsed in Telangana. He asked the government why registration were not resumed in the old manner.

Addressing the media at the Assembly, he said, "Let's say the Chief Secretary has contracted Covid-19 and he is bankrupt. Can he borrow money by mortgaging his properties? The situation of the public is the same. They can neither mortgage nor sell their properties. The government has no clue as to how much citizens had suffered when registrations were halted."

Stating that the properties of people were intact since the Nizam era, he said that the State government tried to make the public believe that the Dharani portal was safer. "However, the people have revolted against collecting their personal information," Jagga added.