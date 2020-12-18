STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy slams Telangana government over tech glitches in registrations

Stating that the properties of people were intact since the Nizam era, he said that the State government tried to make the public believe that the Dharani portal was safer.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the State government over technical glitches in non-agricultural property registrations, Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Thursday said that the government had converted the Stamps and Registrations Department into a research centre.

He said that due to the three-month suspension of registrations, the real estate industry had collapsed in Telangana. He asked the government why registration were not resumed in the old manner. 

Addressing the media at the Assembly, he said, "Let's say the Chief Secretary has contracted Covid-19 and he is bankrupt. Can he borrow money by mortgaging his properties? The situation of the public is the same. They can neither mortgage nor sell their properties. The government has no clue as to how much citizens had suffered when registrations were halted."

Stating that the properties of people were intact since the Nizam era, he said that the State government tried to make the public believe that the Dharani portal was safer. "However, the people have revolted against collecting their personal information," Jagga added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Jayaprakash Reddy Telangana government Congress Telangana property registrations
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp