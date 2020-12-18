STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devika Rani's kin invested in chits trade: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau

A day after ACB officials seized Rs 1.99 crore chits invested by Devika Rani and her family members, the investigation agency has intensified the probe to unearth Rani's illegal properties.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:36 AM

Former IMS director Dr Ch Devika Rani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are probing IMS former director Ch Devika Rani’s illegal assets case, have found that the accused officer had illegally obtained a huge amount of money and invested it into several business establishments on the name of benamis. 

A day after ACB officials seized Rs 1.99 crore chits invested by Devika Rani and her family members, the investigation agency has intensified the probe to unearth Rani's illegal properties.  It was reported that Rani’s family members invested in the chits trade in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and some properties were being run under benami names. 

Rani reportedly amassed illegal assets while working as director of IMS. She allegedly accepted huge commissions by issuing permissions to pharma companies to supply medicine indents without any notification. 

A team of ACB officials left to Chennai and other places after the investigating team obtained leads. The ACB also wrote to several banks to submit records of money transactions done by Rani and her family members, as well as the benamis. 

