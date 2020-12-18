STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC notice to TS govt over SEC’s appointment

In the present case, the State Cabinet recommended the name of Parthasarathi to the said post and the Governor approved the appointment.

Published: 18th December 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government, State Election Commission (SEC) and other authorities concerned to respond within four weeks to the PIL filed challenging the appointment of retired IAS officer C Parthasarathi as th State Election commissioner. 

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by P Satyanarayana, an advocate, seeking the suspension of Parthasarathi appointment as the SEC, vide GO 33 issued on September 8 this year. 

The petitioner also sought the stay of all further proceedings, including election to the post of Mayor for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and to suspend the GO issued reserving the post of Mayor to general women category. The petitioner named various political parties as respondents to the case. According to petitioner’s counsel PV Krishnaiah, the said appointment ought to have made by the State Governor only in terms of provisions of the Constitution of India, as held by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in its judgment dated May 29, 2020.

In the present case, the State Cabinet recommended the name of Parthasarathi to the said post and the Governor approved the appointment. Consequently, the impugned GO was issued. Under Article 243 of the Constitution of India, the Governor alone is competent to appoint the SEC. After issuing notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavits, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp