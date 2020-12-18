'Kalvakuntla Constitution' affecting Telangana: BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for perpetuating family rule in the State, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman, on Thursday, alleged that a “Kalvakuntla Constitution” is being implemented in the State. He also alleged that the Chief Minister has been favouring brokers to make money.

Meanwhile, referring to the farmers’ protest, Laxman said that the Opposition parties are misguiding the ryots. He made these statements while addressing the media at the BJP State office. Pointing out that when PV Narasimha Rao introduced the economic reforms, the so-called Communists had opposed them, Laxman claimed that the Left parties are doing exactly the same now as well. He mentioned that Bangaru Telangana cannot be achieved in a State where farmers are in distress.

Likening KCR to the Nizam monarch, he said: “KCR is acting like 8th Nizam. When an Osmania Student questioned the government through the media, TRS attacked him. We condemn the attack.”