Real estate bodies attend registration workshop in Telangana

A workshop on ‘Registration of Non-Agricultural Properties’ was conducted here on Thursday at the MCR-HRD Institute.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of CREDAI, TREDA, Builders Forum and other real estate industry bodies welcomed changes in the registration process and informed that these changes would result in ease of business in the realty sector.  

A workshop on ‘Registration of Non-Agricultural Properties’ was conducted here on Thursday at the MCR-HRD Institute. Assuring the government of support, the realtors made some suggestions to further improve services. Vemula Prashanth Reddy,  Chairman of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Registration of Non-Agricultural Properties inaugurated the workshop. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar interacted with the participants.  

He said that the objective was to make the system simpler and corruption-free. He made it clear that the government was taking all precautions to secure the digitalised data.

During the interactions, the participants from the real estate sector raised some issues faced by them in using the recently commenced services for allotment of tPIN. Most of these issues were addressed and resolved on the spot.

