SIT competent to probe 2017 drugs scandal: Telangana Excise department to HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department informed the Telangana High Court that its SIT is competent to investigate the 2017 drugs scandal as per provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The State government has issued orders empowering the prohibition and excise officials to enter, search, arrest and seizure in NDPS cases and also invested all investigative powers under the said provisions, including the power to file charge sheets, hence there is no further need to entrust the investigation to any other agency, it noted.

After hearing the above submissions, the bench adjourned the case hearing by two weeks for filing the reply affidavit in black and white.