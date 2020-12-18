STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Thanks to less attendance and non-payment of fees, budget schools in Telangana may face closure

40 per cent of students who were admitted in budget private schools in the State are neither attending online classes nor have they paid the fee for the current academic year.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alarming trend that would have a far-reaching impact on the future of thousands of children, 40 per cent of students who were admitted in budget private schools in the State are neither attending online classes nor have they paid the fee for the current academic year. 

Further accentuating the increasingly bleak situation, many of these budget schools, which approximately account for 54 per cent of school-goers, are on the verge of closure. "We don't know how many students will be with us by the end of this academic year. Many budget schools function from rented buildings," said Sreedhar Reddy of Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association.

"The school managements are not being able to pay the rent. At least, 40 per cent of parents have not even paid the fee since the beginning of the academic year. Many students are not even attending online classes. So we have no idea on how many students will be with us by the end of the year," he saidd.

"Although the admissions have increased in government schools, the lack of access to digital resources and motivation factors are of major concerns. In private schools, it is a must for teachers to ensure that students attend online classes. They are even conducting periodic unit tests and also have completed quarterly exams," Reddy said. 

"The government schools, on the other hand, are yet to begin classes. The syllabus to be taught has to be reduced by 70 per cent but that too will happen only the schools reopen. Besides, only basic and repetitive content is being taught online, where the reach remains poor," he added.

It is not known how many among 50 lakh school-going kids in the State actually have access to digital content. However, the data available with the T-SAT Network suggests that the reach is less than 25 per cent.

Besides, the T-SAT app recorded one million downloads as it caters content not only to school students but also to Intermediate and college students and those who are preparing for competitive exams, whose views to the content on the app and on the youtube is way more than school-goers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Recognised Schools management Association Telangana budget schools Telangana budget schools attendance Telangana Education department
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp