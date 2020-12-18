STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MLC K Kavitha meets seven-year-old liver disease survivor in Telangana

As a newly-elected MP in 2014, Kavitha had promised to complete the bridge since it would help interior villages.

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A seven-year-old boy named Teku Sagar from Maitapur, suffering from chronic liver disease, has recovered after MLC K Kavitha got Rs 26 lakh sanctioned for his treatment. Kavitha addressed the issue in 2017 when the matter was brought to her attention by villagers. 

Three years on, Sagar has recovered from the illness. Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar took to Twitter to thank Kavitha for her initiative that saved a life.  The MLC, who was in Jagital on a visit, met Sagar Babu and his family.

They were also accompanied by the villagers who met Kavitha and thanked her for her kind gesture. Sagar's family also said that during the years of his treatment, Kavitha constantly looked after them and followed up on Sagar’s progress. She assured help to Sagar in the future as well.  

Earlier, Kavitha inspected the two-lane Bornapalli bridge. As a newly-elected MP in 2014, Kavitha had promised to complete the bridge since it would help interior villages. An overall sum of Rs 70 crore was sanctioned to develop the bridge and improve road connectivity from Bornapalli to Raikal mandal. As a result the commute between Karimnagar and Adilabad has improved significantly, says MLA Sanjay.

