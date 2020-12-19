6-yr-old raped, man held

KOTHAGUDEM: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 32-year-old man at Gattaigudem in Paloncha mandal. The accused, Kadali Srinath, is differently abled and was beaten up by villagers and the girl’s family. He was later taken into custody by the police on Thursday. The incident occurred 10 days ago and came to light after the child fell ill. With the help of TRS leader K Rambabu and CDPO Kanaka Durg, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police.
