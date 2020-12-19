STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Allowed 12 private medical colleges to conduct COVID-19 RT-PCR tests: Telangana government to HC

The court noted that the State has already constituted an expert committee for supervision of hospitals dedicated to COVID-19.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told the High Court that it has accorded permission to 12 private medical colleges to conduct RT-PCR tests which come under State Health Department. Besides, all the District Medical and Health Offices were instructed to engage 300 mobile testing vans across the State. Tests are being carried out on the homeless people to contain the spread of Coronavirus. 

It noted that the State has already constituted an expert committee for supervision of hospitals dedicated to COVID-19.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the government, represented by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao, submitted its 281-pages report before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy dealing with batch PILs seeking medical equipment, medicines, and trained staff in all designated COVID-19 hospitals, and another batch PILs filed against exorbitant charges being collected by various private hospitals for COVIDid-19 treatment.

It further said that the constitution of Death Audit Committee, as constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government, was under consideration. Psychiatrists teams are posted at Gandhi, Koti, and TIMS hospitals to counsel COVID patients. The institute of mental health at Erragadda is designated as referral hospital for those cases which need advanced counselling.

Errant hospitals 

With regard to steps taken against the errant private hospitals, the government said that the DMHOs concerned will take necessary action based on the explanation given by private hospitals. Based on 65 grievances, private hospitals including Apollo, Yashoda, Care, Global, Continental, Star, KIMS, Kamineni, Deccan and so on, have received the show cause notices. In all, 1,411 grievances were received between July and November. The matter will come up for hearing on December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID measures Telangana HC
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp