BJP protests changing names of areas in Telangana's Bodhan

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP leaders and activists staged a dharna at the Revenue Divisional Office in Bodhan town on Friday against political leaders changing the names of streets and colonies in the town. The protestors demanded that officials should take action on the leaders who had renamed streets and colonies without obtaining permission from the government officials concerned.

The BJP members submitted a representation to the Municipal Commissioner (MC) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). They warned that if officials do not take action on the issue, the BJP district committee would start a district-wide agitation.

The BJP district committee's former secretary A Srinivas said on Thursday evening, some people had set up a banner at the sugar factory centre at Nizam Chowk, with an intention to change the name of the area. The banner displayed the new name they wanted for the area. Te development was opposed by BJP activists, who staged a protest programme. Later, the banner was removed by the police.

Srinivas said in a similar way, names of several areas were renamed by political leaders in Bodhan. He alleged such people were indulging in activities which would disturb te harmony in the town. Several councillors participated in the protest on Friday.