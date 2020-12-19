Collector vows to help assault victims

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam Collector MV Reddy, on Friday, announced that the district administration would provide all necessary support to the tribal girls who were sexually assaulted by the headmaster of their school in Chintawarray village.

On Friday, the Laxmidevipalli ZPTC met the Collector and requested him to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The ZPTC also requested the District Collector to invoke PD Act against the accused person, Dodda Sunil, and punish him severely.

After the ZPTC informed him about the financial backgrounds of the victims’ families, Reddy promised to provide financial help to them immediately.

He also assured to ensure a comprehensive and foolproof inquiry into the case which sent shock waves across the district.