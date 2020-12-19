STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees furious over restrictions at Ramalayam

Published: 19th December 2020

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Devotees of Lord Rama and locals in Bhadrachalam expressed their dissatisfaction over Ramalayam authorities not allowing them inside the temple to witness Teppotsvam and Uttaradwara Dharshanam on December 24 and 25. 

They questioned the temple authorities as to why they were being forced to keep away from the temple when devotees were allowed darshan at Tirumala and other temples during the Mukkoti festival. 

Locals alleged that the government was showing double standards by citing Covid-19 as the reason to keep devotees away from the temple, even though they showed enough enthusiasm to conduct the GHMC elections, which consisted of road shows and lakhs of people congregating on the streets. 

“We are not against the government, but we want to know why Covid rules were not applicable during the GHMC elections,” said N Saraswathi, a devotee from Warangal.

“Thousands of people gathered at meeting places during the election and the government allowed it. But when it comes to the Ramalayam, they are putting up so many restrictions on devotees,” said S Gangadhar, a devotee from Kurnool.

The Lord Rama Kalyanam, Teppotsvam and Uttaradwara Dharshanam are the main festivals at the Ramalayam and are celebrated in a big way every year. This year, temple authorities planned to conduct the two-day Mukkoti festival without the presence of devotees. 

However, VVIPs and officials will be allowed to see the Teppotsvam and Uttaradwara Dharshanam.

BJP district secretary Avula Subba Rao also hit out at the government for allowing VVIPs and officials to visit the temple, asking whether they had any special protection against the virus.

