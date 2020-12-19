Dharani portal: CM K Chandrashekar Rao to decide on how to go about Telangana HC orders on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is impaled on the horns of a dilemma over whether to change the guidelines for the registration of non-agricultural properties as directed by the High Court or to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to challenge its orders.

The Chief Minister is expected choose one of these two courses on Saturday. He will hold a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to chalk out strategy for non-agriculture lands and properties registration, in view of the orders passed by the High Court.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior Revenue Department officials will participate in the review meeting. According to a press release from the CMO on Friday, the copy of orders given by the High Court on the matter have not reached the State government yet.