Errabelli accuses Bandi of trying to disturb peace, spread hatred

The Minister made these allegations while addressing the media in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Published: 19th December 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao drinks Mission Bhagiratha water after inaugurating the monitoring cell of the water grid at Bheemaram

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Launching a scathing attack on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao alleged that the saffron party chief is trying to disturb the peaceful environment in the State. He also mentioned that Bandi was not a part of the Telangana movement. 

The Minister made these allegations while addressing the media in Hanamkonda on Friday.  Pointing out that Sanjay Kumar is trying to spread religious hatred among Hindus and Muslims, Bandi recollected the statements made by the saffron party chief at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the Old City. 

“The Capital city (Hyderabad) has been peaceful like Ganga and Jamuna, and Bandi is trying to disturb this,” he said. Pointing out that Sanjay Kumar played no role in the Telangana movement, Errabelli alleged that the former has, till date, not helped Telangana in its development.  He further asked why he has not mentioned anything about the farmers’ agitation in Delhi yet. He also mentioned that the delay in the land registration process, through the Dharani portal, would be resolved in a week.

Later in the day, the Minister inaugurated a monitoring cell at the water grid in Bheemaram. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli pointed out that Mission Bhagiratha was introduced to provide safe drinking water to all households across the State.He inspected the Dharmasagar filter beds. Meanwhile, he said efforts are on to ensure daily supply of drinking water from February and 24x7 supply from March.

Pointing out that the programme has helped at least 99 per cent of rural areas in the State get proper drinking water, Errabelli alleged that the Centre neglected the project, despite the Niti Aayog’s recommendation.

