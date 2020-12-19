Five land in police net after trying to rob bank in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Five persons were arrested on Friday for trying to rob the Utoor branch of SBI, at Manakondur mandal in Karimnagar district.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, speaking to the media on Friday, said that the accused - Dulam Sampath and Dulam Raju of Perapalli in Kamanpur mandal, Balasani Ajay of Ragadimaddikunta in Sultanabad mandal, Madisetti Rakesh of Rompikunta in Peddapalli district and Vennapusala Rakesh Reddy of Appireddypali in Jangaon district - entered the bank at around 12.45 am on December 16 by breaking the locks, but failed to open the lockers.

Meanwhile, a patrol vehicle was passing by, and on hearing the siren, they fled from the spot. On getting to know about the break-in attempt the next day, police registered a case and took up an investigation. Based on CCTV footage from the area, the accused were traced.