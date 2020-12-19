One death, 551 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana as tally crosses 2.8 lakhs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded one death and 551 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The State’s tally of COVID-19 infections has now crossed 2.80 lakh while the number of recoveries stand at 2.71 lakh. The number of active cases in the State are 7,040 and 682 individuals were discharged on Thursday.

A majority of the cases, 111, were reported from within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council limits, followed by Rangareddy with 48 and Medchal with 42 cases. The death toll currently stands at 1,506.