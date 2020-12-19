Panel to probe green norm violations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a five-member committee to look into the allegations that the greenfield six-lane ring road around the Yadagirigutta Laxmi Narasimha Swami hills is illegal and in violation of environmental norms.

The green court has asked the committee to submit a factual action-taken report, if any violation is found, regarding the 5.2-km-long and 60-m-wide ring road at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The move comes following a petition by Beerla Ilaiah, who has alleged that the ring road passes through the Ooragunta lake, a notified lake in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The joint committee comprises the District Collector or a senior officer not below the rank of Assistant Collector or Sub-Divisional Magistrate deputed by the Collector; a senior officer from the MoEF regional office, Chennai; a senior officer from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority; Superintending Engineer of the Roads & Buildings Department who is in charge of the project; and a senior officer from the Minor Irrigation Department.

NGT seeks action-taken report on issue

The NGT has asked the committee to submit a factual action-taken report, if any violation is found, regarding the 5.2-km-long and 60-m-wide ring road at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The move comes following a petition by Beerla Ilaiah, who has alleged that the ring road passes through Ooragunta lake