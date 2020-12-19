Pave way for irrigation schemes in Telangana: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary SA Sampath Kumar on Friday urged Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to accord clearances to the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Dindi lift irrigation schemes, as well as the SLBC, as all these are in the Krishna basin in Telangana.

The Congress leader, in a representation to the Union Minister, said all the projects pertaining to Telangana have the right to use either the assured or surplus water as per the Bachawat Tribunal Award final order. However, Andhra Pradesh does not have the right to use the surplus water from the Krishna river as it intends to transfer it outside the basin.

Sampath Kumar also urged the Union Minister to close the old Pothireddipadu Head Regulator immediately and account for the water drawn for power generation.