Telangana HC extends stay orders passed by district courts till January 31

The full bench of the Telangana High Court extended the stay orders passed earlier by the district courts till January 31, 2021.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The full bench of the Telangana High Court extended the stay orders passed earlier by the district courts till January 31, 2021. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and A Rajasheker Reddy, in its order dated December 15, said that it had extended the stay orders by taking suo motu cognisance of the fact that the State has not come out of the pandemic and the representation made by the Bar Council of Telangana State wherein the latter stated that the Bar members had expressed their inability to file applications for extension of stay due to the pandemic. 

The bench posted the suo motu case to January 27. Considering the prevalence of Covid-19 in the State, on June 8 this year, the bench had extended the stay orders passed by the lower courts and had been extending such orders from time to time. The bench had recently extended it till December 11. 

