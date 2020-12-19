Telangana state RTC unions miffed over forced leaves, pay cut

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various TSRTC unions in the State are disgruntled with the corporation and the government over the issue of wages and leaves. The Employees Union, led by Raji Reddy, noted that owing to the operation of fewer buses in the State, drivers were being sent off on leave against their will even if they report for duty.

“Because the corporation is operating fewer buses, they are making the staff forcefully use leaves accrued over 20-30 years even if they report for duty,” said Raji Reddy. He added that despite promises of job security, the smallest of errors from the staff were leading to their suspension.

The Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union (TJMU) further alleged that their wages were cut for the day of the Bharat Bandh on December 8 even though the ruling TRS party had extended their support for the strike and the participation of RTC workers in the bandh had made it a success. "It was wrong of the corporation to cut wages for that day when it was well known that the ruling party itself supported the strike," said Hanumanth Rao of TJMU.

The unions alleged that the issue of wages and leave became aggravated post the TSRTC unions strike in 2019, and also due to restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.