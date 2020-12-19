STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to rid Telangana of 'KCR's Hindu Undivided family': BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Chugh warned CM K Chandrashekar Rao that he should be prepared for change as the saffron party is getting ready to walk into his court.

Published: 19th December 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:16 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party's newly-elected GHMC corporators at Bhagyalakshmi Temple

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party's newly-elected GHMC corporators at Bhagyalakshmi Temple. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was much ado in the BJP camp on Friday, but it was about something very serious. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who arrived in Hyderabad for the first time after assuming charge as Telangana in-charge, enlivened the atmosphere by interacting with party workers. 

The leader from Punjab made it very clear that the BJP is making a serious bid for power in Telangana in the upcoming elections. "The people are seeking change. They are fed up with the family rule," he said at a news conference later in the day.

Chugh, who was highly critical of the TRS government, said if anyone had prospered in Telangana, it was KCR and his family. "Here you have a family - father, son, daughter, nephew, sisters and brothers - all of them looting Telangana," he said.

He warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he should be prepared for change as the BJP is getting ready to walk right into his court. "The people are unhappy as they are disillusioned with the 'Hindu Undivided Family' of KCR. His style of functioning reminds one of the Nizams. The TRS chief is living in a delusion that using the government machinery, he can restrain the BJP. But it is only his pipe dream as the saffron soldiers are warming up to demolish the TRS monolith," he said.

Chugh wondered why KCR did not stir out of his seven star palace - Pragathi Bhavan - or his farmhouse when the entire State was going through a phase of severe cataclysm during the Covid-induced lockdown. "Did KCR visit even a single hospital, interact with a single patient or visit a single village? The Raja Babu is happily lost to the world," he said.

He said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has only brought misery, privation and suffering to the people. But now there is hope as the BJP is arriving to save the people from  pain. 

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party corporators visit Bhagyalakshmi Temple

Meanwhile, the BJP cadre was in an upbeat mood after the party engineered a defection of a leader from the TRS — Japana Pratap, the former vice-chairman of the Cantonment Board.

Earlier in the day, party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the newly-elected BJP corporators to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar to send out a message to the AIMIM that the saffron party is a force to reckon with and that it will take the war into their camp.

From morning, the BJP office was a beehive of activity with former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, Sanjay Kumar and former president K Laxman, among others, attending meetings with party workers to instil confidence among them that the future belonged to the party.

'TRS brought misery'

