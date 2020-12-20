STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed sent to judicial custody till December 31

The police sent the seized revolver and three cartridges recovered from the spot where the incident occurred for forensic analysis, to identify how many round were fired. 

The police have beefed up the security in the colony where the incident occurred. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former Adilabad Municipality Vice Chairman and AIMIM leader Md Farooq Ahmed was sent to judicial custody till December 31 by magistrate P Aruna Kumari early on Saturday and then shifted to the district jail. 

Ahmed had opened fire and injured two persons and attacked another with a knife on Friday. 

The police had filed a petition seeking Ahmed’s police custody for interrogation. The police sent the seized revolver and three cartridges recovered from the spot where the incident occurred for forensic analysis, to identify how many round were fired. 

Before being produced in the court, Ahmed underwent a COVID-19 test that returned negative.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) M Rajesh Chandra and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Venkateshwarlu visited the crime scene at Tatiguda and recorded statements of the locals. 

The Clues teams collected evidences from the spot including cartridges. It also learnt from sources that they seized a gun and eight bullets - two from the gun and eight from the spot. 

The gun is of .32mm calibre and has capacity to hold six bullets. A video of the Clues team officials collecting evidence has become viral on WhatsApp.

The victims’ family members have alleged that the attack was preplanned and have asked for police security, claiming threat to their lives. 

The police have beefed up the security in the colony where the incident occurred and at the hospital where the victims are being treated. 

Syed Zameer and Syed Mohtesin who were injured have been shifted to Hyderabad NIMS hospital for better treatment from the RIMS hospital in Adilabad.

Ahmed removed from party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party General Secretary, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, said on Saturday that Farooq Ahmed has been suspended from the party and that the AIMIM unit in Adilabad town has been dissolved. 

In a statement, Quadri said, “We can never condone violence. There is no place for violence in democracy. As a response to the incident in Adilabad, AIMIM Adilabad Town Body has been dissolved with immediate effect”. 

On Friday night, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna met the victims at RIMS Hospital before they were shifted to NIMS. He condemned the incident and said that the state government will never tolerate such incidents.

Attack was planned, allege victims’ family 

The victims’ family members have alleged that the attack was pre-planned and have asked for police security, claiming threat to their lives. The police have beefed up the security in the colony where the incident occurred.

