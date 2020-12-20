Complaints pour in from different parts of Telangana against micro loan app organisers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy directed the officials to take action against micro loan app organisers, complaints started pouring in from different parts of the State.

In one case, a person named Sandeep Goud stated that he was harassed by the organisers of Stashfin App from which he took a loan a few months ago.

“Though I cleared my dues, with a full and final settlement, the organisers of Stashfin App continued harassing me by making phone calls and sending text messages, forcing me to pay additional amounts,” Sandeep said.

Sandeep’s complaint has been transferred to cybercrime police for further action. In another case, a person named Shiva Krishna lodged a complaint stating that he is a private employee and worked as a supervisor previously.

“I lost my job during lockdown, after which I took a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh from online apps for daily expenses. I have already paid Rs 80,000. But, even then I was threatened by the companies,” he said.

In the meantime, a plaint has been lodged with the cops seeking action against Bollywood stars, like Shah Rukh Khan, for promoting online loan apps. Police said they would look into plaint.