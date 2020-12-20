Divide BJP State unit and rule Telangana, says party in-charge Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, on Saturday, directed the leadership to split the party unit into three, handing over responsibility to three State general secretaries.

This would strengthen the party in each region, he felt.

Chugh held different meetings with state office-bearers, core committee and district presidents for the second day before leaving the city.

His agenda was to guide party cadre on how to bring the BJP into power in Telangana.

The state in-charge emphasised that it was necessary to strengthen the BJP at poll booth level during various internal meetings with Mahila, SC, ST, OBC Minority Morcha and senior leaders.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the party had taken various decisions on strategies for the upcoming elections including local body and Graduate MLC elections.