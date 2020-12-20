DRI seizes Meth worth Rs 3 crore in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DRI seized Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance, concealed in a consignment bound to Sydney in Australia, from a courier service at Secunderabad.

The substance packed in a plastic pouch weighed 1 kg and is valued around Rs 3 crore.

A party drug, it is most commonly known as meth/blue/ice or crystal.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI Hyderabad teams on Friday seized the drug concealed in a parcel consisting of snacks such as chikki, muruku, mixture, and maggi noodles, as well as sanitary napkins.

After opening the parcel, they found a transparent plastic cover wrapped with a thick black colour paper.

Later they found 1 kg of white crystalline Methamphetamine, an Amphetamine type of stimulant, packed in it.

The value of Methamphetamine in the international grey market is over Rs 3crore per kg, said DRI officials.