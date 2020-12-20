K Chandrasekhar Rao neglecting wife's village, Mid Manair Dam oustees: Congress

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Raising the issues of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) outstees, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao has forgotten about the development of his wife Shoba’s ancestral village, which was submerged due to the dam.

He said that the MMD outstees were not asking for new sops but were requesting the CM to fulfil the promises he had made to them when he had visited the Vemulawada temple.

Prabhakar, along with senior Congress leaders Medipalli Satyam, Adi Srinivas and MMD oustees JAC leader Kusa Ravinder, addressed a press conference at the party office in Karimnagar on Saturday.

If the TRS government does not address the grievances of MMD outstees by December 31, the Congress, along with the oustees villages movement, will work to solve them, he said.

Prabhakar alleged that the Chief Minister was displaying greater affection towards Siddipet and his Assembly Constituency of Gajwel, while neglecting other constituencies.

“Nearly 12 villages have been submerged due to the MMD. The villagers have lost their artisans and their livelihood, and are now migrating to other areas in search of employment,” said Ravinder.

A year ago, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had assured to help the MMD outstees, but has not yet done anything, alleged the TPCC president.

“Why are BJP leaders not urging the Union government to extend welfare schemes, provide employment opportunities and business loans to the oustees villagers,” he asked.