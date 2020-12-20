Micro loan app agents constantly on the move

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigations into the atrocities committed by micro loan app organisers revealed that the agents, employed by organisers for calling up defaulters, live in different states and are constantly on the move.

“It was found that these agents who harass the victims live in different states, indicating that they do not work in a call centre-type environment and could be working from their homes,” a cybercrime official said.

“During the raids conducted at the offices of some micro loan apps, against whom we have registered cases, officials seized documents. They are being verified for further investigation,” said Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad.

Loans for seven days

Most of the apps are disbursing loans to people with a payment due period of seven days. From the eighth day, the organisers start calling for repayment and the approach to the loan defaulter changes day after day and reaches extreme levels after one point.

The details of the defaulter are being recorded terming them as ‘guarantor’ for the micro loan, by taking advantage of the permissions given by the person while downloading the loan app and applying for the amount required.

The New Indian Express learnt that a constable working in the city also received such calls from the loan app organisers.

More victims turn up

Meanwhile, after being alerted by advisories on illegal micro loan applications, victims have started making a beeline to cybercrime police stations in the tri-commissionerate limits. While three cases were registered in Hyderabad on Saturday, Cyberabad registered one case. According to sources, cops have started receiving several plaints over WhatsApp as well, regarding harassment by micro loan app organisers, seeking action against the callers.

In the meantime, the cybercrime sleuths of Cyberabad raided offices of a few micro loan apps, in different parts of the city, and seized incriminating materials. Investigators told TNIE that the callers hired by the organisers are based in different States. When traced, their locations were found in Delhi, UPh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other States, making it quite difficult to track them. “People have availed loans from multiple apps and the organisers have shared their contact information with several callers spread across the country,” they said.

Agents seeking more money

Officials also opined that people who are calling the defaulters could be demanding more money from them. “They are hired only for recovery, but the callers could be demanding more money and diverting it into their accounts. We are probing this aspect also,” another official, associated with probe, said.