STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Micro loan app agents constantly on the move

Officials also opined that people who are calling the defaulters could be demanding more money from them.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigations into the atrocities committed by micro loan app organisers revealed that the agents, employed by organisers for calling up defaulters, live in different states and are constantly on the move. 

“It was found that these agents who harass the victims live in different states, indicating that they do not work in a call centre-type environment and could be working from their homes,” a cybercrime official said. 

“During the raids conducted at the offices of some micro loan apps, against whom we have registered cases, officials seized documents. They are being verified for further investigation,” said Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad.

Loans for seven days

Most of the apps are disbursing loans to people with a payment due period of seven days. From the eighth day, the organisers start calling for repayment and the approach to the loan defaulter changes day after day and reaches extreme levels after one point.

The details of the defaulter are being recorded terming them as ‘guarantor’ for the micro loan, by taking advantage of the permissions given by the person while downloading the loan app and applying for the amount required. 

The New Indian Express learnt that a constable working in the city also received such calls from the loan app organisers. 

More victims turn up

Meanwhile, after being alerted by advisories on illegal micro loan applications, victims have started making a beeline to cybercrime police stations in the tri-commissionerate limits. While three cases were registered in Hyderabad on Saturday, Cyberabad registered one case. According to sources, cops have started receiving several plaints over WhatsApp as well, regarding harassment by micro loan app organisers, seeking action against the callers.

In the meantime, the cybercrime sleuths of Cyberabad raided offices of a few micro loan apps, in different parts of the city, and seized incriminating materials. Investigators told TNIE that the callers hired by the organisers are based in different States. When traced, their locations were found in Delhi, UPh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other States, making it quite difficult to track them. “People have availed loans from multiple apps and the organisers have shared their contact information with several callers spread across the country,” they said.

Agents seeking more money

Officials also opined that people who are calling the defaulters could be demanding more money from them. “They are hired only for recovery, but the callers could be demanding more money and diverting it into their accounts. We are probing this aspect also,” another official, associated with probe, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime micro loan app
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp