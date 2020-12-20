STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana back to old way of registration of non-agricultural properties for now

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the Telangana High Court orders, the state government has, for the time being, reverted to the old system — Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) — for the registration of non-agricultural properties.

This means that applicants will not have to book slots in advance, nor will they have to furnish Aadhaar details, as directed by the High Court. 

Instead, they can visit their respective Sub-Registrar office and get their non-agricultural properties registered from December 21 onwards. 

“In order to obviate any hardship and inconvenience to the public, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that the registrations of non-agricultural properties should be taken up at all Sub-Registrar offices from December 21, without insisting on advance slot booking and by using the CARD system for the time being,” a release issued on Saturday stated.

No change in schedule for slots booked from December 19

The new system of registration, which commenced on December 14, had unique features such as increased transparency, no discretion at any level and 100 per cent online advance slot booking any time, anywhere.

However, the system was challenged in the High Court which stayed the mandatory slot booking facility and permitted the registrations without the insistence on Aadhaar details. The government had initially thought of knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court in this regard. 

Also, the Chief Minister was scheduled to hold a review on Saturday but the meeting got cancelled and the government announced that it was temporarily switching to the old system of registration. From December 14 onwards, 2,599 slots were booked for registrations and 1,760 registrations have been completed till date. 

In the slot booking module, the facility is available for 23 types of transactions such as sale, mortgage, gift, development agreement, and GPA, among others. Five other services are ready for rollout. 

However, there is no change in the schedule for slots booked for registrations from December 19 and thereafter, according to the official release issued on Saturday. 

For further clarification, people may contact the Stamps and Registrations Department’s call centre at 1800 599 4788, write to grievance-igrs@igrs.telangana.gov.in or send a text message to WhatsApp number 9121220272.

Telangana High Court
