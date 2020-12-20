Telangana realtors plan plethora of protests against Layout Regularisation Scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Realtors Association (TSRA) announced on Saturday that it would take up different forms of protest on various days starting from Sunday and continue till June 29 against the Telangana government’s Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

From January 2, TSRA will start hunger strikes with sub-registrar offices across the state as venues of the strikes.

The TSRA held a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday where they spoke against the LRS scheme and decided to take up the protests.

On Sunday, TSRA leaders decided to reach out to heads of all opposition political parties in the State to seek their support for their protest.

On December 21, they plan to send postcards on the matter to the Telangana Governor and the Chief Minister. On December 22, they will take up bhikshatana (begging) as a form of protest.

On December 24, they will protest via vanta vaarpu (cooking in the open).

On December 26, they will write to all the MLAs and lay siege to their houses. On December 28, they will lay siege to all District Collectorates and on December 29, they plan to block all highways in the state.

TSRA president Naragoni Praveen warned that if their demands were not met, they would campaign against TRS in polls.

He said, “The LRS issue concerns not only realtors but everyone in the state. If it is not scrapped, we will even campaign against TRS in various upcoming elections.”