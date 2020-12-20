Touts fleece many at sub-registrar offices in Telangana

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the state government has enabled online payment for various stamps and registration department documents, many who are unable to pay online are being fleeced by touts at sub-registrar offices.

Documents for which payment can be made include encumbrance certificate (EC), certified copy of registration document (CC) and market value certificates.

While the charge for an EC is Rs 220 and for market value certificate is Rs 10, agents are charging anywhere between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 for an EC and Rs 500 for the latter.

“I paid Rs 1,500 for procuring an EC and a market value certificate. I had no means to make the payment online and it was an emergency, so I had no other option left. I was asked to purchase a stamp paper too, charges for which were extra,” said Munawar Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki.

Some agents are even asking for Rs 500-1,000 to just fill up the form for slot booking for registration of property, and demanding extra money to upload details of stamp duty, transfer duty and registration fee.

“If you don’t have the required documents to book a slot we will help you procure them for extra charges,” an agent from the office of Sub-registrar at Moghal Nagar, Gudimalkapur said.

“At the sub-registrar’s office in Gudimalkapur, I was told by the cashier that the process would take a long time. He himself gave me an option to resort to an agent for early processing,” said a citizen who did not wish to be named.

The citizen eventually paid Rs 1,000 to an agent for an EC.