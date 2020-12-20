TRS working for welfare of minorities, says Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Pointing out that the TRS government has been providing enough financial assistance to churches in Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, said that all other governments that ruled united Andhra Pradesh provided only minimal support to the Christian community.

He made this statement after distributing clothes to Christians in Siddipet Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that the TRS government has, so far, provided financial assistance for the construction of 435 churches in the district.

“In Siddipet constituency alone, the government has helped with the construction of 107 churches,” he said, and added that the government treats all religions equally.

Mentioning that they have been implementing various schemes for the welfare of minorities, Harish said that gurukul schools were set up with this aim.