TRS slams BJP for doing 'divisive' politics in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wordy duel between BJP and TRS leaders has refused to die down even after the end of the GHMC polls. Several Ministers, including Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, lambasted the BJP leaders on Saturday for ‘divisive’ politics.

The Health Minister, speaking at Huzurabad on Saturday, said that the BJP was spewing venom in the name of religion to divide people.

He alleged that public sector undertakings such as the LIC, BSNL and even Railways were being privatised under the Narendra Modi-led government, and that unemployment had increased in the last six years.

“The Centre is also not providing any additional funds to the State for its development,” he added.

Minister G Jagadish Reddy also alleged that some forces were trying to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in the country.

“The people should be cautious enough not to fall prey to such forces,” he said.

“The TRS-led government has always believed in unity in diversity. People from all religions and regions are living together peacefully in the State,” he stated.

In Dharmapuri, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar advised BJP leaders not to let success get to their heads just because they got some votes during the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll and in the GHMC polls.

“The TRS will be the number one party in state in the future as well,” Eshwar said. He alleged that BJP leaders did not know what development was and only knew how to divide people on religions lines.