Families of Telangana martyrs want government to fulfill its promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Martyrs Families’ Forum (TMFF) on Sunday demanded that the State government fulfill its promises listed under the Telangana Amaraveerula Padhakam, such as allocating double-bedroom houses and three acres of land to SC and ST communities.

The TMFF general body was convened in the city to elect a new State-level committee after paying homage to their kin, who sacrificed their lives for the Telangana Statehood movement. Stating that the State government and civil society groups had neglected the families of martyrs, the group said that only a few of them were given 2BHK houses.

The TMFF president J Naresh Naik said that they would come up with an action plan to seek justice. He added that a full State-level committee had been formed to fight for their rights. “Several individuals and groups have been using us as a tool against the TRS government during elections.

We are reiterating our stand that the officially recognised martyrs’ families have no link with Raghunandan Reddy. He has been misusing our organisation for his political gains,” Naresh Naik said.Naik said that the organisation would identify all the remaining families of martyrs, who were died between 2009 and 2014, and urge the government to provide them benefits.