Greenfield highway: Farmers seek compensation of Rs 1 crore per acre

It has to be mentioned here that once the road construction works begin, as many as 2,000 farmers will lose their lands.

Published: 21st December 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers spraying pesticides in a field.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Scores of farmers whose lands will be acquired by the government for the laying of a new greenfield highway, from Khammam to Devarapalli (Andhra Pradesh), have started coming forward demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore per acre. They also demand that the authorities concerned provide government jobs to one person each from the farmers’ families.

Alleging that the government has been turning a blind eye to their demands, the distressed farmers said that if the authorities don’t address their grievances and demands immediately, they would take up massive protest programs. It has to be mentioned here that once the road construction works begin, as many as 2,000 farmers will lose their lands.

According to sources, farmers from around 10 mandals will be forced to give away a total of around 1,900 acres of agricultural land for the project. It is learnt that the authorities, after expediting the digital survey, have commenced the physical survey for the project, amidst opposition from the ryots. It may be recalled that the four-lane greenfield highway was sanctioned by the Central government in 2018. Proposed as a 160-km-long stretch, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,600 crore.

Case pending

Speaking to Express, a farmer named Kasara Rajasekhar Reddy said that even as a case, filed by several farmers challenging the notification issued by the Centre in November 2019, for the acquisition of fertile agricultural lands of the petitioners for laying of the aforementioned highway, is pending in the High Court, the government is continuing the survey process on a fast track. Stating that they are not against development, the farmers requested the government to address their grievances immediately.

Farmers protest Telangana Farmers protest greenfield highway
