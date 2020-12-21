Most victims who borrowed money from illegal micro-loan apps were private employees, students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most victims who borrowed money from illegal micro-loan apps and were harassed to repay additional amounts, were students and private employees. The police have initiated investigation against illegal online loan providers. The financial crunch created during the lockdown was the reason because of which many availed such loans, despite the high interest rates.

The police have questioned victims who lodged complaints and recorded their statements. In their statements, victims have stated that their pictures and mobile numbers were widely circulated on social media, including on WhatsApp.

In a fresh case, Sai Aravind, a resident of Singareni Colony of Saidabad, lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had borrowed `3,500 from the My Bank app during the lockdown. Though he had repaid `3,000, the staff of My Bank circulated his photo and mobile number stating that Sai Aravind was a loan defaulter, accompanied by a warning to other apps to not offer him any loans.

Based on the complaint, the police registered cases under Section 384 (threatening to publish abusive content on social media), 420 (cheating), 504 (causing intentional insult) and the AP, TS money laundering Act. Aravind said after the lockdown, staff of the My Bank app would call him every day and harass him.