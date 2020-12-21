STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nalgonda yet to feel the MLC election heat, polls to be held in March 2021

TRS may give ticket to the incumbent, but major political parties currently focused on bagging Nagarjunasagar seat

Published: 21st December 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote, election

(Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Even though the Election Commission has issued notification for the preparation of electoral rolls for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ constituency election, none of the major political parties, including the TRS, BJP and Congress, have commenced campaigning in Nalgonda district. The MLC election is scheduled to be held in March, 2021, when the tenure of sitting TRS MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy will end.

Despite the Dubbaka byelection result coming as a surprise to all parties, including the BJP which won the seat, the TRS which lost its sitting seat, and the Congress which lost even its deposit amount, no major political parties seem to have geared up to face the poll.It may be mentioned here that the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ constituency election would be very prestigious for both the saffron party and the pink party as it follows the GHMC polls, wherein while the former managed to perform surprisingly well, the latter faced debacle in several of its strongholds in the city.

However, neither of the two parties have kickstarted their campaigns yet. According to sources, though the Congress and the TRS recently conducted two to three preparatory meetings in light of the election, Nalgonda is yet to start feeling the poll heat.According to sources, all major political parties have now set their focus on the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.When Express spoke to a few sources in the pink party, they opined that Palla Rajeswara Reddy is likely to be in the fray. However, none of the three parties have announced their candidates yet. 

BJP to support Kodandaram? 
In the meantime, there are rumours that the BJP is planning to support Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M Kodandaram in the election.Meanwhile, a few sources in the Opposition parties opined that the TRS government announced its decision to fill pending vacancies of teachers, police personnel and others in government departments, for which Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said that a notification will be issued soon, to win the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates seat.

Though the political bigwigs have not entered the scene yet, Inti-Party founder president Cheruku Sudhakar, TJS president M Kodandaram and Independent candidate Thinmar Mallanna have already started campaigning, vying for the MLC position, and are currently touring the rural areas. These candidates are mainly focusing on exposing the TRS government’s anti-people policies to woo graduate voters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Nalgonda district TRS Palla Rajeswara Reddy
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp