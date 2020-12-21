Nalgonda yet to feel the MLC election heat, polls to be held in March 2021

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Even though the Election Commission has issued notification for the preparation of electoral rolls for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ constituency election, none of the major political parties, including the TRS, BJP and Congress, have commenced campaigning in Nalgonda district. The MLC election is scheduled to be held in March, 2021, when the tenure of sitting TRS MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy will end.

Despite the Dubbaka byelection result coming as a surprise to all parties, including the BJP which won the seat, the TRS which lost its sitting seat, and the Congress which lost even its deposit amount, no major political parties seem to have geared up to face the poll.It may be mentioned here that the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ constituency election would be very prestigious for both the saffron party and the pink party as it follows the GHMC polls, wherein while the former managed to perform surprisingly well, the latter faced debacle in several of its strongholds in the city.

However, neither of the two parties have kickstarted their campaigns yet. According to sources, though the Congress and the TRS recently conducted two to three preparatory meetings in light of the election, Nalgonda is yet to start feeling the poll heat.According to sources, all major political parties have now set their focus on the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.When Express spoke to a few sources in the pink party, they opined that Palla Rajeswara Reddy is likely to be in the fray. However, none of the three parties have announced their candidates yet.

BJP to support Kodandaram?

In the meantime, there are rumours that the BJP is planning to support Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M Kodandaram in the election.Meanwhile, a few sources in the Opposition parties opined that the TRS government announced its decision to fill pending vacancies of teachers, police personnel and others in government departments, for which Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said that a notification will be issued soon, to win the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates seat.

Though the political bigwigs have not entered the scene yet, Inti-Party founder president Cheruku Sudhakar, TJS president M Kodandaram and Independent candidate Thinmar Mallanna have already started campaigning, vying for the MLC position, and are currently touring the rural areas. These candidates are mainly focusing on exposing the TRS government’s anti-people policies to woo graduate voters.