New COVID-19 strain: Telangana announces plan to deal with visitors from UK

The state has decided to get a list of all passengers who already came to Telangana from the UK in the last seven days to check for the spread of the virus

Published: 21st December 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 07:24 AM

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s health surveillance machinery has gone into a high alert mode again after news of a more infectious strain of SARS COV-2 spreading across the United Kingdom. Just a few hours after the Indian government decided to ban flights coming in from the UK, the Telangana government has decided to conduct RTPCR tests on all passengers who are already en route to the state from the UK.

Those testing positive will be isolated and others not testing positive will be sent for mandatory institutional quarantine. As per senior officials from the health department, there are around two direct flights and eight connecting flights between the two regions and roughly 200-500 passengers reach Telangana every single day. Hyderabad International Airport authorities have further confirmed that it has been about two months since these flights began.

Between December 2 and 20, nearly 2,291 passengers flew down from the country. In the last 18 days, flights came in on 11 days. Hyderabad International Airport authorities have further confirmed that it has been about two months since flights began between the two countries. The British Airways runs five direct flights per week to Hyderabad.

“We are taking this situation very seriously and just as all precautions had been taken in the month of March when the pandemic first began in the country, similar strict surveillance measures have been initiated. The surveillance will be strict to arrest the spread of this new strain of COVID-19 which is said to be spreading rapidly,” added Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, speaking to The New Indian Express.

The state has also decided to get a list of all passengers who already came to Telangana from the UK in the last seven days to check for the spread of the virus. They have sought a list from airport officials to establish contact. The mammoth exercise will again put the entire state health machinery, especially that in GHMC limits, on a high alert mode.

Active cases fall to 6.5k

Telangana recorded 316 Covid-19 cases, after conducting 32,714 tests, and 612 recoveries on Sunday, bringing down the active case to 6,590, which is one of the lowest since July. Meanwhile, two deaths on the same day took the toll to 1,515.

