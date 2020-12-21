STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plans underway to revive domestic tourism in Telangana, says Toourism Minister Srinivas Goud

Tourism has been one of the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 21st December 2020 08:56 AM

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism has been one of the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the lockdown has been relaxed, there is still a slump in the number of tourists visiting other States due to fear of contracting Covid-19. However, experts claim that this might turn into an opportunity for Telangana to enhance its domestic tourism. 

“Telangana has a lot to offer. From beautiful tribal circuits, heritage tourists spots and pilgrimages to eco-tourism, one can find many locations in the State offering all these, that too in abundance,” said Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud during a virtual conference on ‘Sustainable & Safe Tourism’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday. 

Calling Telangana a hotbed of culture and a home to great natural and scenic locations, CII Telangana Chairman Krishna Bodanapu said that the State had all the ingredients to lead in  the tourism sector. “All these assets can help in the revival of tourism in the State. It is up to the industry to open up and utilise the opportunities,” he said. 

CII Telangana Culture & Tourism Panel Convenor Anindita Sinha said that the tourism sector had been an important growth engine and job creator for the world economy. “While things are opening up slowly, there is a huge gap left by the drastic reduction in the arrival of foreign tourists, which has created a great opportunity for domestic tourism,” she added. 

Stating that the government is all ready to make tourism in the State a success, the Minister added, “The government is now adopting a multi-pronged strategy, covering diverse aspects and locations, to develop tourism. Right from pilgrimages to urban forest parks, all sectors are being developed with a focus on providing good amenities to tourists. The portal TS-iPass is also set to bring a major boost to the hospitality and tourism industry.”

Post pandemic new opportunities open up
The tourism summit is now more important than ever as the pandemic has thrown open vast opportunities for domestic tourism, says Bodanapu

